Manhattan man seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-70 in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Geary County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:04 a.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 70 in Junction Cityi, about a mile east of the Washington Street exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,, the collision occurred as a 2021 Mercedez-Benz was attempting to pass a 2004 Ford F-250 pickup truck in the left lane.

The patrol said the driver of the pickup truck didn’t notice the Mercedez-Benz and attempteda lane change.

The pickup truck then struck the Mercedes-Benz, which left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, Charles L. Gillum, 66, of Manhattan, was transported to Geary Community Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Gillum was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup truck, Shane R. Conley, 19, of Manhattan, and a passenger, Tyler E. Roberts, 18, of Junction City, were reported uninjured. Both were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

