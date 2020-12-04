Advertisement

Manhattan man seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-70 in Junction City

A 66-year-old Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning...
A 66-year-old Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 70 in Junction City, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Geary County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:04 a.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 70 in Junction Cityi, about a mile east of the Washington Street exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,, the collision occurred as a 2021 Mercedez-Benz was attempting to pass a 2004 Ford F-250 pickup truck in the left lane.

The patrol said the driver of the pickup truck didn’t notice the Mercedez-Benz and attempteda lane change.

The pickup truck then struck the Mercedes-Benz, which left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, Charles L. Gillum, 66, of Manhattan, was transported to Geary Community Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Gillum was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup truck, Shane R. Conley, 19, of Manhattan, and a passenger, Tyler E. Roberts, 18, of Junction City, were reported uninjured. Both were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mendoza and Tina Shotwell were arrested after an armed robbery at a Topeka Conoco.
Pair arrested in North Topeka gas station robbery
Kansas Labor Secretary Ryan Wright speaks with 13 NEWS via Zoom, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
KS Labor Secretary addresses unemployment system concerns
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Two people were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash late Wednesday morning...
Two taken to local hospital after rollover crash west of Topeka
Shakeita Young (Left), Melissa Reser-Young (Right)
Two Topeka women arrested for drug distribution

Latest News

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office offered tips to avoid becoming a victim of "porch pirates" in...
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office offers tips to protect against porch pirates
Despite changes announced this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyon...
Lyon County holding steady on 14-day quarantine period
First Alert Mild
Friday forecast: An unseasonably mild weather pattern sets up
50s for highs
Unseasonably mild today