Man arrested for robbing pizza delivery driver

(Gray tv)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after robbing a pizza delivery driver.

Topeka Police say they arrested 28-year-old Simeon Perdue for aggravated robbery.

The delivery driver told TPD he was delivering the pizza to a house in the 600 block of SE Lake around 5 p.m. Thursday when Perdue held him at gunpoint and took his food.

Officers were able to find Perdue and take him into custody without incident.

COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

