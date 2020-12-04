Man arrested for robbing pizza delivery driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after robbing a pizza delivery driver.

Topeka Police say they arrested 28-year-old Simeon Perdue for aggravated robbery.

The delivery driver told TPD he was delivering the pizza to a house in the 600 block of SE Lake around 5 p.m. Thursday when Perdue held him at gunpoint and took his food.

Officers were able to find Perdue and take him into custody without incident.

