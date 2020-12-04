Advertisement

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office offers tips to protect against porch pirates

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office offered tips to avoid becoming a victim of "porch pirates" in...
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office offered tips to avoid becoming a victim of "porch pirates" in a Thursday post on its Facebook page. (MGN)(KALB)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - ‘Tis the season for gifts to be delivered on people’s front porches.

Unfortunately, it’s also a time when some people play the role of the Grinch as they steal those presents before the intended parties ever receive them.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office this week provided tips for individuals to avoid becoming victims of “porch pirates” who make the rounds in an effort to steal packages from outside people’s homes.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Lyon County sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Jacob Welsh said an estimated 1 in 3 Americans have been a victim of a “porch pirate” or someone who steals delivered packages from front porches.

According to Welsh’s post, Amazon reported a 60% increase of online sales in 2020 compared to 2019 for Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

“What this means,” Welsh says, “is more and more people are shopping online and will be expecting packages on their front porch. "

Welsh then offered tips for people to avoid becoming victims of porch pirates:

• 1. Consider having your packages delivered to your workplace or office.

• 2. Get delivery alerts and retrieve your packages quickly. Don’t let them sit outside for several hours.

• 3. Use a camera system with motion detection. This both deters thieves and provides evidence should you become a victim.

• 4. Have good relationships with your neighbors. This goes a long way in more than just keeping an eye on your residence!

• 5. Use extra lighting in the area where your packages are delivered to deter crime.

• 6. Report suspicious vehicles.

• 7. Use the “ship to store” or “pickup” options when purchasing.

• 8. Set up vacation holds through the post office if you plan to be gone for a few days.

• 9. Register for daily alerts on all incoming mail at https://informeddelivery.usps.com/. You will get pictures of your incoming mail in your email inbox, daily.

• 10. Download the Neighbors by Ring app to your SmartPhone. This allows you to see alerts in your neighborhood as well as videos that may be posted of suspicious persons or thefts.

“Ultimately, we don’t want the Grinch showing up on your doorstep and taking packages that clearly don’t belong to them,” Welsh said in the Facebook post. “As a community, we can fight theft together by each of us doing our part.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mendoza and Tina Shotwell were arrested after an armed robbery at a Topeka Conoco.
Pair arrested in North Topeka gas station robbery
Kansas Labor Secretary Ryan Wright speaks with 13 NEWS via Zoom, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
KS Labor Secretary addresses unemployment system concerns
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Two people were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash late Wednesday morning...
Two taken to local hospital after rollover crash west of Topeka
Shakeita Young (Left), Melissa Reser-Young (Right)
Two Topeka women arrested for drug distribution

Latest News

A 66-year-old Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning...
Manhattan man seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-70 in Junction City
Despite changes announced this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyon...
Lyon County holding steady on 14-day quarantine period
First Alert Mild
Friday forecast: An unseasonably mild weather pattern sets up
50s for highs
Unseasonably mild today