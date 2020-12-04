Advertisement

Lyon County holding steady on 14-day quarantine period

Despite changes announced this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyon...
Despite changes announced this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyon County is holding to the 14-day COVID-19 quarantine period, according to KVOE Radio.(Gray tv)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:32 AM CST
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon County isn’t making any changes to its recommended 14-day COVID-19 quarantne period despite changes announced this week by the Centers for Disease Control, according to KVOE Radio.

The CDC this week said it plans to alter the recommended quarantine period from 14 days to around 10 days.

However, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that while it still recommends the 14-day period, it is allowing counties the option of either moving to the new period announced by the CDC or staying with the original formula.

Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern said in a recent news release that “while the CDC can give recommendations, KDHE is our regulatory agency, so health departments need to follow their guidance.”

Lyon County has reported 2,552 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, including 284 active cases as of Wednesday, KVOE says. The death toll stood at 50 as of Wednesday following the deaths of three individuals over the past week.

