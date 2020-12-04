Advertisement

Limited COVID-19 vaccine availability a concern for local healthcare workers

COVID-19 Vaccine graphic
COVID-19 Vaccine graphic(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Vaccine availability was a concern at Thursday’s Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force meeting.

Bob Copple of Ascension Via Christi opened the meeting with information regarding what he has been told about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines for the Manhattan area once they are approved by the FDA and dispersed to states.

Copple said due to the initial number of vaccines being limited, the front-line workers, and medical providers are completing a prioritization process to determine who will receive the vaccines in the first wave.

“Our first group of vaccine will be insufficient for the number of health care providers we have, even in the forward-facing departments that are actually actively taking care of COVID patients.” Ascension Via Christi Hospital, president, Bob Copple says.

As the vaccines become available to the public, there are prioritization steps giving high risk community members the first opportunity to receive the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

