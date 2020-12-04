Leadership Greater Topeka announces 2021 Class

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leadership Greater Topeka, a program created by the Greater Topeka Partnership, has announced the names of its 2021 class.

Class members attend a retreat and eight-day long sessions to learn about the opportunities and challenges facing the Topeka and Shawnee County area, as well as what they can do to influence important community issues.

“Topeka & Shawnee County has a strong history of community leadership and we look forward to introducing adaptive leadership concepts and community opportunities to the 2021 class,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, LGT facilitator and vice president of strategy for the Greater Topeka Partnership. “While we may need to make adjustments to our approach due to the pandemic, we will not compromise the offerings and quality of the program.”

LGT is entering its 38th year.

The full list of the 2021 class can be found below:

Leticia Anderson, Health e Hair & Skin Care Salon Owner

Michael Augustine, Shawnee County Deputy Director of Human Resources

James Barraclough, Washburn University Director, Undergraduate Initiatives

Nicole Bath, Stormont Vail Health Nurse Manager Critical Care

Katie Beach, Azura Credit Union Community Development Manager

Ryan Bishop, Stormont Vail Health Digital Media Specialist

Bryan Boutz, Bartlett & West Software Development Architect

Rene Cabrera, Seaman High School Student/Committee Chair Topeka

Youth Commission

Navise Clark, Love Fellowship Church First Lady

Dora Coronel, Cornerstone of Topeka Inc Property Manager

Hope Dimick, TK Business/Washburn Rural HS Marketing Assistant

Sarah Dunekack, MARS Wrigley Site Administrator

Ashley Esquibel, Envista Credit Union Vice President of Human Resources

Jesse Fray, KSNT News News Director

Jovy George, FHLBank Topeka IT Solutions Delivery Manager

Ashley Gilfillan, Evergy Plaza Events Manager

Jennifer Goetz, Blu Door Creative Founder/Designer

Gabriella Gonzalez, Advisors Excel Marketing Assistant

Debra Hoffer, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Executive Assistant

Tracy Jepson, TLJ Consulting Owner

Alexander Lancaster, Two Wolves Studio & Artists Den Owner/Art Curator

Jeff Lane, TreanorHL Partner

Dornella Leal, Kansas Association of Counties Operations and Finance Director

Amanda Lewis, Coldwell Banker American Home Owner/President

Steven Massey, It Takes A Village Director

Alejandro Mateos, Naly’s Lawn & Landscape LLC Business Operations Manager/Co-Owner

James Meitner, Evergy, Inc. Director Market Operations

Marc Price, Shawnee County Chief Engineer, Information Technology

Ronald Rutherford, Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief

Jessica Savard, Advisors Excel Community Engagement Assistant

Doug Shepherd, Kansas Electric Cooperatives Inc VP of Management Consulting Services

Michele Stanley, Blue Cross & Blue Shield Manager Customer Service Operations

Kim Strube, Topeka/Shawnee County Public Library Chief Financial Officer

Johnathan Sublet, FBC Hi-Crest Campus Lead Pastor

Michelle Whitehead, Capitol Federal Director of Business Banking

Carole Williams, Shawnee County Court Services Court Services Officer

