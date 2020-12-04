Leadership Greater Topeka announces 2021 Class
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leadership Greater Topeka, a program created by the Greater Topeka Partnership, has announced the names of its 2021 class.
Class members attend a retreat and eight-day long sessions to learn about the opportunities and challenges facing the Topeka and Shawnee County area, as well as what they can do to influence important community issues.
“Topeka & Shawnee County has a strong history of community leadership and we look forward to introducing adaptive leadership concepts and community opportunities to the 2021 class,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, LGT facilitator and vice president of strategy for the Greater Topeka Partnership. “While we may need to make adjustments to our approach due to the pandemic, we will not compromise the offerings and quality of the program.”
LGT is entering its 38th year.
The full list of the 2021 class can be found below:
Leticia Anderson, Health e Hair & Skin Care Salon Owner
Michael Augustine, Shawnee County Deputy Director of Human Resources
James Barraclough, Washburn University Director, Undergraduate Initiatives
Nicole Bath, Stormont Vail Health Nurse Manager Critical Care
Katie Beach, Azura Credit Union Community Development Manager
Ryan Bishop, Stormont Vail Health Digital Media Specialist
Bryan Boutz, Bartlett & West Software Development Architect
Rene Cabrera, Seaman High School Student/Committee Chair Topeka
Youth Commission
Navise Clark, Love Fellowship Church First Lady
Dora Coronel, Cornerstone of Topeka Inc Property Manager
Hope Dimick, TK Business/Washburn Rural HS Marketing Assistant
Sarah Dunekack, MARS Wrigley Site Administrator
Ashley Esquibel, Envista Credit Union Vice President of Human Resources
Jesse Fray, KSNT News News Director
Jovy George, FHLBank Topeka IT Solutions Delivery Manager
Ashley Gilfillan, Evergy Plaza Events Manager
Jennifer Goetz, Blu Door Creative Founder/Designer
Gabriella Gonzalez, Advisors Excel Marketing Assistant
Debra Hoffer, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Executive Assistant
Tracy Jepson, TLJ Consulting Owner
Alexander Lancaster, Two Wolves Studio & Artists Den Owner/Art Curator
Jeff Lane, TreanorHL Partner
Dornella Leal, Kansas Association of Counties Operations and Finance Director
Amanda Lewis, Coldwell Banker American Home Owner/President
Steven Massey, It Takes A Village Director
Alejandro Mateos, Naly’s Lawn & Landscape LLC Business Operations Manager/Co-Owner
James Meitner, Evergy, Inc. Director Market Operations
Marc Price, Shawnee County Chief Engineer, Information Technology
Ronald Rutherford, Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief
Jessica Savard, Advisors Excel Community Engagement Assistant
Doug Shepherd, Kansas Electric Cooperatives Inc VP of Management Consulting Services
Michele Stanley, Blue Cross & Blue Shield Manager Customer Service Operations
Kim Strube, Topeka/Shawnee County Public Library Chief Financial Officer
Johnathan Sublet, FBC Hi-Crest Campus Lead Pastor
Michelle Whitehead, Capitol Federal Director of Business Banking
Carole Williams, Shawnee County Court Services Court Services Officer
