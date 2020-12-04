KU Athletics to allow fans during second week of December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas will allow fans at athletic events during the second week of December.

Three men’s basketball games, two women’s basketball games, and the final home football game will occur between December 7-14. Attendance will be capped at 2,500 fans for basketball games, and 9,500 fans for the football game.

Chancellor Doug Girod says fan allowance will be decided week-to-week. A decline in area COVID-19 cases prompted the decision to allow fans.

“I want to reiterate that we are making these decisions on a week-by-week basis so we can respond to the latest information and medical guidance,” Girod said. “Thus, it is possible we will need to go back to not hosting fans at some point in the weeks ahead. While COVID-19 rates in our region have declined in recent days, our state and nation are still at a critical moment in terms of preventing the spread of the virus. We will continue to consult with the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team and make decisions that prioritize the safety of the community.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.