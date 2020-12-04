KSHSAA appeals board recommends allowing limited fans for school activities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An appeals board for the Kansas State High School Activities Association is recommending the organization’s board of directors reconsider its ban on all fans at school activities.

In addition, the appeals board recommends they consider allowing one or two parents per athlete to attend in person. The vote was 7-1, with Tom Mitchell casting the dissenting vote.

The issue now goes to the full 78-member Board of Directors to consider. KSHSAA officials say they expect to convene a special board meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday to make the final call on whether fans will be allowed.

KSHSAA’s board of directors voted Nov. 24 to prohibit fans from winter sports activities through January 28th as part of its restrictions in allowing the winter sports season to proceed. However, KSHSAA received several formal grievances and more than 1,000 emails opposing the decision.

The eight-member board of appeals listened to two hours of testimony Friday, and held additional discussion among itself before issuing its recommendation. Several said they understood the disappointment in not being able to see their children’s activities in person, but they also realize the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic across the state, and the no-fan policy could be the trade-off needed for students getting through their full seasons.

