Kansas sees over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 6,234 new cases of COVID-19 and 107 new deaths, according to the Department of Health and Environment.

There have also been an additional 127 hospitalizations since the last report on Wednesday. The KDHE’s dashboard also shows 70 percent of the state’s ICU beds are filled; nearly forty percent of those are COVID-19 patients.

