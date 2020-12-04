Advertisement

Junction City woman sentenced in 2017 Riley County murder case

Bobbie Jo Long. 44, of Junction City, has been sentenced to up to eight months in prison for...
Bobbie Jo Long. 44, of Junction City, has been sentenced to up to eight months in prison for her role in a 2017 Riley County murder, KMAN Radio reports.(KMAN Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City woman convicted for her role in a 2017 Riley County murder has been sentenced to serve up to eight months in prison, KMAN Radio reports.

Bobbie Jo Long. 44, was sentenced this past week in Riley County District Court.

Long also was ordered to serve 18 months of probation.

Long was arrested in June in connection with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the case.

According to KMAN, prosecutors said Long was an accomplice to Steven Meredith, who was sentenced in September 2019 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

The charges stem from the death of Carrie Jones, 48, of Junction City. Deer hunters found Jones’ body in October 2017 in southern Riley County.

Police arrested Steven Meredith of Junction City in 2018. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced in September 2019 to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Jones was a confidential drug informant, and Meredith killed her because he believed she would provide information about him in a drug case in which he was later convicted.

At his sentencing, Meredith testified he was present when Jones was shot but said he didn’t shoot her.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mendoza and Tina Shotwell were arrested after an armed robbery at a Topeka Conoco.
Pair arrested in North Topeka gas station robbery
Kansas Labor Secretary Ryan Wright speaks with 13 NEWS via Zoom, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
KS Labor Secretary addresses unemployment system concerns
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Two people were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash late Wednesday morning...
Two taken to local hospital after rollover crash west of Topeka
Topeka Public Schools launching rapid testing, staying remote

Latest News

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office offered tips to avoid becoming a victim of "porch pirates" in...
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office offers tips to protect against porch pirates
A 66-year-old Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning...
Manhattan man seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-70 in Junction City
Despite changes announced this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyon...
Lyon County holding steady on 14-day quarantine period
First Alert Mild
Friday forecast: An unseasonably mild weather pattern sets up