Junction City woman sentenced in 2017 Riley County murder case

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City woman convicted for her role in a 2017 Riley County murder has been sentenced to serve up to eight months in prison, KMAN Radio reports.

Bobbie Jo Long. 44, was sentenced this past week in Riley County District Court.

Long also was ordered to serve 18 months of probation.

Long was arrested in June in connection with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the case.

According to KMAN, prosecutors said Long was an accomplice to Steven Meredith, who was sentenced in September 2019 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

The charges stem from the death of Carrie Jones, 48, of Junction City. Deer hunters found Jones’ body in October 2017 in southern Riley County.

Prosecutors said Jones was a confidential drug informant, and Meredith killed her because he believed she would provide information about him in a drug case in which he was later convicted.

At his sentencing, Meredith testified he was present when Jones was shot but said he didn’t shoot her.

