Advertisement

Gov. Kelly updates state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, expands to five phases

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(MGN)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On a call Friday morning with the state’s elected officials, Gov. Laura Kelly provided an update to her COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

She said the plan is still in its early stages and could be subject to change, but as of now, includes five phases instead of only three as reported Wednesday at her weekly news conference.

The first Kansans to receive the vaccine will be front line health care workers and long-term care residents. Front line health care workers are classified as those that work with coronavirus patients in hospitals or at long-term care facilities.

Phase Two will be anyone the state deems as an “essential worker”, for example first responders, meat packing plant workers and grocery store workers.

Phases Three and Four will include anyone 65 and older, as well as those with a high medical risk, like diabetes, asthma, etc.

Finally, Phase Five will be anyone non high risk under the age of 65.

Kelly said she understands there are hesitations about the vaccine and also used Friday’s call to reassure the state’s leaders, so they can share the information with their communities.

“The vaccine has been tested on tens of thousands of people and they have passed safety requirements in both phase one and phase two clinical trials,” the governor continued saying, “Additionally, the manufacturing of these particular vaccines really didn’t begin in March. America’s best medical and research professionals have been working for at least 18 years on coronavirus vaccines.”

Kelly expects the state to receive its first shipment of the vaccine by mid-December, but said those in Phase Five may not get it until early summer.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mendoza and Tina Shotwell were arrested after an armed robbery at a Topeka Conoco.
Pair arrested in North Topeka gas station robbery
Kansas Labor Secretary Ryan Wright speaks with 13 NEWS via Zoom, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
KS Labor Secretary addresses unemployment system concerns
Topeka Public Schools launching rapid testing, staying remote
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Two people were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash late Wednesday morning...
Two taken to local hospital after rollover crash west of Topeka

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Topeka police continue working to identify the body found Wednesday in a building at 1000 S.E....
No identification yet on body found this week in downtown Topeka building
Monthly Morning Chat
Monthly Morning chat with RCPD Director Dennis Butler
Birthday Club
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin Wall