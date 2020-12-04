Gov. Kelly updates state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, expands to five phases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On a call Friday morning with the state’s elected officials, Gov. Laura Kelly provided an update to her COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

She said the plan is still in its early stages and could be subject to change, but as of now, includes five phases instead of only three as reported Wednesday at her weekly news conference.

The first Kansans to receive the vaccine will be front line health care workers and long-term care residents. Front line health care workers are classified as those that work with coronavirus patients in hospitals or at long-term care facilities.

Phase Two will be anyone the state deems as an “essential worker”, for example first responders, meat packing plant workers and grocery store workers.

Phases Three and Four will include anyone 65 and older, as well as those with a high medical risk, like diabetes, asthma, etc.

Finally, Phase Five will be anyone non high risk under the age of 65.

Kelly said she understands there are hesitations about the vaccine and also used Friday’s call to reassure the state’s leaders, so they can share the information with their communities.

“The vaccine has been tested on tens of thousands of people and they have passed safety requirements in both phase one and phase two clinical trials,” the governor continued saying, “Additionally, the manufacturing of these particular vaccines really didn’t begin in March. America’s best medical and research professionals have been working for at least 18 years on coronavirus vaccines.”

Kelly expects the state to receive its first shipment of the vaccine by mid-December, but said those in Phase Five may not get it until early summer.

