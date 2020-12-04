Advertisement

Friday forecast: An unseasonably mild weather pattern sets up

No rain for at least a week
By Doug Meyers
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A quiet weather pattern has set-up across the region. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the next several days and highs above average for this time of year. Keep in mind the average high for this time of year is 45°.

The next possible chance of rain isn’t until next Friday and there does remain some differences in the models on timing of the rain as well as how much rain will fall. This still being a week away there’s no use getting too detailed but the main takeaway is there is a 0% chance of rain through next Thursday.

Despite the quiet weather pattern there does remain a little bit of uncertainty on temperatures and even cloud cover on some of the days. Models have had a cold bias recently which means some of the temperatures reflected in the 8 day still may be too cool. This will be adjusted based on how warm a particular day gets and go from there to adjust the following day’s temperature.

8 Day
8 Day(WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW/ N 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Next week highs gradually warm up through Wednesday which will be the warmest day of the week before a cold front pushes through on Thursday. Depending on the speed of the front will depend on how warm it gets but rain is not necessarily expected with the front it will be with a storm system coming through on Friday.

Taking Action:

With a quiet weather pattern, no immediate action is required but as always check back daily in case there are changes to the forecast.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mendoza and Tina Shotwell were arrested after an armed robbery at a Topeka Conoco.
Pair arrested in North Topeka gas station robbery
Kansas Labor Secretary Ryan Wright speaks with 13 NEWS via Zoom, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
KS Labor Secretary addresses unemployment system concerns
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Two people were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash late Wednesday morning...
Two taken to local hospital after rollover crash west of Topeka
Shakeita Young (Left), Melissa Reser-Young (Right)
Two Topeka women arrested for drug distribution

Latest News

50s for highs
Unseasonably mild today
First Alert Cool
Thursday forecast: Morning flurries, decreasing afternoon clouds
NO accumulation expected
Decreasing clouds
Snow possible late tonight
Wednesday night forecast: Snow chance tonight