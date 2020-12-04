Friday forecast: An unseasonably mild weather pattern sets up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A quiet weather pattern has set-up across the region. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the next several days and highs above average for this time of year. Keep in mind the average high for this time of year is 45°.

The next possible chance of rain isn’t until next Friday and there does remain some differences in the models on timing of the rain as well as how much rain will fall. This still being a week away there’s no use getting too detailed but the main takeaway is there is a 0% chance of rain through next Thursday.

Despite the quiet weather pattern there does remain a little bit of uncertainty on temperatures and even cloud cover on some of the days. Models have had a cold bias recently which means some of the temperatures reflected in the 8 day still may be too cool. This will be adjusted based on how warm a particular day gets and go from there to adjust the following day’s temperature.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW/ N 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Next week highs gradually warm up through Wednesday which will be the warmest day of the week before a cold front pushes through on Thursday. Depending on the speed of the front will depend on how warm it gets but rain is not necessarily expected with the front it will be with a storm system coming through on Friday.

Taking Action:

With a quiet weather pattern, no immediate action is required but as always check back daily in case there are changes to the forecast.

