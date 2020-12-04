‘Founders Link’ awarded to 37 Kansas childcare facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Childcare programs across Kansas earned the Founders’ Link Award for leadership as part of the newly developed program, Kansas Recognition Improvement System.

Thirty-seven childcare facilities received the award for the work they’ve done to help develop Kansas’ childcare quality recognition and improvement system, called Links to Quality.

A two-year pilot program for Links to Quality, which aims to support early care and education professionals by recognizing and building on the strengths of their program to provide higher quality care.

During the pilot, the programs focused on three “Links”, Program Leadership, Family Partnership, and Learning & Development, demonstrating their commitment to quality.

To help them improve the quality of their care, participants in the pilot, had access to peer support, technical assistance and other incentives.

DCF staff received feedback about processes, content and overall experience of the program from participants, as they worked through the each “Link.”

“The Founders’ Link recipients have really shaped the program to make it work for all programs across the state. This successful pilot would not have been possible without their hard work and dedication. Children and families in Kansas will benefit from their work for years to come.” DCF Secretary Laura Howard says.

The 37 programs earning their Founders’ Link are:

Learning Community A – Labette, Crawford, Cherokee. Montgomery, and Neosho counties

Pittsburg Community Child Care Learning Center, Inc. – Pittsburg

Kiddie Garden Daycare – West Mineral

Butterfly Funhouse Child Care – Mound Valley

Toddler Time Daycare – Frontenac

The Treehouse of Early Learning – Independence

Country Kids Daycare – Girard

Kidzville Daycare – Chanute

Good Shepherd Child Care Center – Columbus

Learning Community B – Shawnee and Wyandotte Counties

Little Tots Montessori – Kansas City

Patterson Family Child Care, LLC. – Topeka

Good Beginnings Family Child Care – Topeka

Good Beginnings Day Care Home – Bonner Springs

Lakeside Daycare – Topeka

ABCs and 123s at Pammys Playschool Day Care Home – Auburn

Little Angels Day Care Center – Kansas City

Learning Community C – Lyon, Geary, Osage, and Saline Counties

Emporia Child Care Center I – Emporia

Loving Arms Daycare Center, Inc. – Junction City

Kid Central – Emporia

Thill Express Child Day Care Home – Lyndon

Tiny Toes Child Care – Salina

Eagle Wings – Salina

Judy Ann Lawson Daycare – Salina

Learning Community D – Sedgwick County

Small Wonders Daycare – Wichita

Adventure Planet – Wichita

Adventure Planet 1 – Wichita

Scribbles and Giggles Derby – Derby

Wichita State University Child Development Center – Wichita

Keya’s Kare – Wichita

Tammy’s Little Angels – Wichita

Happy Day Academy – Maize

Little Adventures Day Care Home – Wichita

Learning Community E – Ford, Finney, Grant Counties

Little Learners Preschool Center – Dodge City

Community Daycare Center #2 – Garden City

Tami’s Daycare - Holcomb

Adams Family Daycare – Garden City

Bella’s Playhouse Daycare – Ulysses

Little Sunshine Daycare - Ulysses

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.