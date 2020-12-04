‘Founders Link’ awarded to 37 Kansas childcare facilities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Childcare programs across Kansas earned the Founders’ Link Award for leadership as part of the newly developed program, Kansas Recognition Improvement System.
Thirty-seven childcare facilities received the award for the work they’ve done to help develop Kansas’ childcare quality recognition and improvement system, called Links to Quality.
A two-year pilot program for Links to Quality, which aims to support early care and education professionals by recognizing and building on the strengths of their program to provide higher quality care.
During the pilot, the programs focused on three “Links”, Program Leadership, Family Partnership, and Learning & Development, demonstrating their commitment to quality.
To help them improve the quality of their care, participants in the pilot, had access to peer support, technical assistance and other incentives.
DCF staff received feedback about processes, content and overall experience of the program from participants, as they worked through the each “Link.”
“The Founders’ Link recipients have really shaped the program to make it work for all programs across the state. This successful pilot would not have been possible without their hard work and dedication. Children and families in Kansas will benefit from their work for years to come.” DCF Secretary Laura Howard says.
The 37 programs earning their Founders’ Link are:
Learning Community A – Labette, Crawford, Cherokee. Montgomery, and Neosho counties
Pittsburg Community Child Care Learning Center, Inc. – Pittsburg
Kiddie Garden Daycare – West Mineral
Butterfly Funhouse Child Care – Mound Valley
Toddler Time Daycare – Frontenac
The Treehouse of Early Learning – Independence
Country Kids Daycare – Girard
Kidzville Daycare – Chanute
Good Shepherd Child Care Center – Columbus
Learning Community B – Shawnee and Wyandotte Counties
Little Tots Montessori – Kansas City
Patterson Family Child Care, LLC. – Topeka
Good Beginnings Family Child Care – Topeka
Good Beginnings Day Care Home – Bonner Springs
Lakeside Daycare – Topeka
ABCs and 123s at Pammys Playschool Day Care Home – Auburn
Little Angels Day Care Center – Kansas City
Learning Community C – Lyon, Geary, Osage, and Saline Counties
Emporia Child Care Center I – Emporia
Loving Arms Daycare Center, Inc. – Junction City
Kid Central – Emporia
Thill Express Child Day Care Home – Lyndon
Tiny Toes Child Care – Salina
Eagle Wings – Salina
Judy Ann Lawson Daycare – Salina
Learning Community D – Sedgwick County
Small Wonders Daycare – Wichita
Adventure Planet – Wichita
Adventure Planet 1 – Wichita
Scribbles and Giggles Derby – Derby
Wichita State University Child Development Center – Wichita
Keya’s Kare – Wichita
Tammy’s Little Angels – Wichita
Happy Day Academy – Maize
Little Adventures Day Care Home – Wichita
Learning Community E – Ford, Finney, Grant Counties
Little Learners Preschool Center – Dodge City
Community Daycare Center #2 – Garden City
Tami’s Daycare - Holcomb
Adams Family Daycare – Garden City
Bella’s Playhouse Daycare – Ulysses
Little Sunshine Daycare - Ulysses
