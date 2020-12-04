ESU women’s hoops games postponed due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State’s upcoming women’s basketball games have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

ESU Athletics says their contests against Central Oklahoma and Rogers State will be made up at a later date.

“In the end we are one of only two Division II conferences that are playing right now,” said Lady Hornets head coach Toby Wynn. “We will focus on finals now and make the best of the situation.”

Coach Wynn is still in quarantine while recovering from COVID-19.

Emporia State’s men’s basketball team also has postponed their upcoming basketball games due to COVID-19.

