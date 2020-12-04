Emporia State women’s basketball wins 25th consecutive home opener

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State women’s basketball team won their 25th consecutive home opener with their 80-56 win over Newman.

The Lady Hornets were able to use the momentum from an early 18-0 run to close out another victory to open their home season. Tre’Zure Jobe, Karsenn Schultz, and Kali Martin were all able to score over 10 points.

Emporia State next faces Central Oklahoma at 3 p.m. Saturday, also at home.

