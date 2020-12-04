Advertisement

Douglas Co. adopts 10-day quarantine for asymptomatic close contacts

(AP)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health has decided to reduce the quarantine period for asymptomatic close contacts of positive COVID patients from 14 days to 10.

The change will go into effect Monday, December 7. If an exposed individual still has no symptoms after the 10-day quarantine period, they can be released from quarantine without a test but are advised to monitor for symptoms until the 14-day mark.

“With the 14-day incubation period of the virus, we believe individuals who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine themselves for 14 days but given the resources we use through KDHE right now the 10-day quarantine period is what the state can support,” said Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Douglas County’s Local Health Officer. “Anyone who is feeling symptomatic should continue to quarantine for 14 days and seek testing through the health department or their provider.”

The 10-day quarantine period does not apply to residents in long-term care facilities or correctional facility inmates.

Douglas County has not approved the KDHE option for a shortened seven-day quarantine if the individual obtains a negative COVID-19 test on or after five days.

