Arrest made in Riley County rape investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection with a rape investigation in Riley County.

Police filed a report for rape and aggravated criminal sodomy in Manhattan on November 24, listing a 12-year-old female as the victim and a 19-year-old male as the suspect.

Around 11:35 Friday morning, police arrested 19-year-old Zelond Benymon of Fort Riley on the offenses of three counts of rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. He was issued a total bond of $350,000 and is being held in the Riley County Jail.

