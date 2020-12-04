Advertisement

Alabama WWII veteran beats COVID-19 in time for 104th birthday

By Anna Mahan and Wade Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A World War II Veteran left the hospital Tuesday after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Wooten was released from Madison Hospital Tuesday afternoon where he was met with a parade of nurses, doctors and loved ones cheering him on.

Major Wooten turned 104-years-old the next day.

Wooten served in the U.S. Army for several years overseas. He built railroads and worked on rail cars in Paris in the 1940′s.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve shared stories about Mr. Wooten with you before.

[ READ MORE: Local WWII vet celebrates 102nd birthday ]

Family members say after a few close calls this year, they are thankful to have him home, especially for the Christmas season.

Last year, he went back to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of storming the beaches there.

Happy Birthday, Major Wooten!

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mendoza and Tina Shotwell were arrested after an armed robbery at a Topeka Conoco.
Pair arrested in North Topeka gas station robbery
Kansas Labor Secretary Ryan Wright speaks with 13 NEWS via Zoom, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
KS Labor Secretary addresses unemployment system concerns
Topeka Public Schools launching rapid testing, staying remote
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Two people were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash late Wednesday morning...
Two taken to local hospital after rollover crash west of Topeka

Latest News

In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
Manhattan Parks and Recreation Ice Skating
Manhattan’s Ice Rink opens for 2020 season with limitations
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks during her weekly briefing, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020,...
Pelosi optimistic, says momentum growing for COVID-19 relief
The House Speaker said bipartisan talks were moving forward on a virus relief bill.
Pelosi: Momentum on COVID relief bill
A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill.,...
Gripped by surging pandemic, US employers cut back on hiring