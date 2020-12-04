Advertisement

#7 Kansas tops Washburn 89-54

Washburn vs. Kansas, Dec. 3, 2020
Washburn vs. Kansas, Dec. 3, 2020(Washburn Athletics)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Jayhawks scored in double digits as #7 Kansas topped Washburn Thursday night, 89-54 in front of a nearly empty Allen Fieldhouse.

David McCormack led the way for KU with 17 points and six rebounds, followed by Ochai Agbaji with 16 points, Jalen Wilson with 13 and Bryce Thompson off the bench with 11.

Tyler Geiman and Levi Braun led the way for the Ichabods with nine points a piece.

Next up, KU hosts North Dakota State Saturday at 3:00 p.m. KU announced Thursday they will begin allowing fans into Allen Fieldhouse next week.

Washburn will return home to host Newman, also at 3:00 p.m.

