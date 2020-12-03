Advertisement

Wichita man pleads guilty to gas station armed robberies

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has pleaded guilty in connection with a handful of armed robberies.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Wichita man pleaded guilty on Wednesday in connection with a series of armed robberies.

According to McAllister, Brelen VonFange, 28, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a robbery. He said in VonFange’s plea he admitted to robbing a Kwik Shop at 360` E. 4th South and brandishing a firearm during another robbery at a QuikTrup at K-15 and 31st South.

Additionally, McAllister said VonFange admitted to committing other robberies that will be considered during his sentencing. He said these include robberies at a Kwik Shop at 710 W. 29th St. and a Kwik Shop at 3959 S. Hydraulic.

According to McAllister, in September, co-defendant Shaiquille Harris, 26, of Wichita, was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. He said Harris admitted to driving VonFange to the robberies.

McAllister said sentencing for VonFange is set for Feb. 17, 2021. He said VonFange could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the robbery charge, as well as a penalty of no less than 7 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the charge of brandishing a firearm.

McAllister said he commends the Wichita Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Lind for their work on the case.

