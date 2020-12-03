Wednesday’s Child - Toby

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you have a fishing pole and some bait, do we have a Wednesday’s Child for you! This teenager would be “quite a catch” for a loving, adoptive family.

Tonight, meet October. He likes to go by “Toby.” He’s 16-years old and absolutely loves to fish.

Toby is a very sweet young man, who enjoys being outside, especially lakeside. Besides fishing, Toby likes to play basketball, golf and bowling. If he’s inside, you’ll find Toby playing video games on his X-Box. He also enjoys listening to music.

In school, his favorite time of the day is computer class.

If you ask toby, he’d like to be adopted by a family who will love him and be devoted to him.

He says, “I want a family that is nice. It would be great if they have another child so I could have a friend in the house. I would love to have an adopted brother.”

Only families living in Kansas are being considered at this time.

If you’d like more information on Toby, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

