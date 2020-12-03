Two Topeka women arrested for drug distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested in Jackson Co. for drug distribution, Sheriff Tim Morse said.

31-year-old Shakeita Young and 49-year-old Melissa Reser-Young, both of Topeka, were stopped by a Jackson Co. deputy Nov. 30 north of Holton. The deputy found narcotics and cash in the vehicle.

Both women were booked for intent to distribute meth and marijuana among other charges.

