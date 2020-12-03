Two taken to local hospital after rollover crash west of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital late Wednesday morning after the car they were in crashed off of Interstate 70 just west of Topeka, authorities said.

The rollover crash was reported at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-70, about a mile east of the S.W. Valencia Road exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze was eastbound on I-70 when it left the roadway to the right. The vehicle then overturned in the south ditch.

The driver, Kirstanna Marie Hill, 21, of Louisville, Kan., was transported to St. Francis Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The patrol said Hill was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Kelsey Michelle Rookstool, 23, of Clay Center, also was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The patrol said Rookstool was wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger, Craig M. Wilson III, 30, of Topeka, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Wilson was wearing a seat belt.

