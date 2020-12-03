Thursday forecast: Morning flurries, decreasing afternoon clouds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Other than a rain/snow mix southeast of the turnpike, it’ll be dry with clouds decreasing from northwest to southeast with highs in the 40s. The biggest factors that kept snowfall totals down was a shift in the storm track to the south and the fact temperatures got warmer than expected Wednesday which in turn took longer to cool overnight so precipitation was mainly rain or at least a rain/snow mix with temperatures for the majority of the time above freezing. Still wouldn’t be a bad idea to give yourself a little bit of extra time if you got precipitation where a few slick spots are possible on elevated roads such as bridges and overpasses.

Beyond the precipitation this morning mainly southeast of the turnpike, dry conditions are likely until at least next Thursday night. One model has a storm system moving through Thursday night while the other has the storm system moving through next Saturday (Day 10) so we’re going to be going at least a week with dry conditions.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Rain/snow mix southeast of the turnpike through 10am at the latest with decreasing clouds from northeast to southeast. With more sun in north-central Kansas highs will be closer to the upper 40s and with more clouds near I-35, highs will be closer to 40°. Winds N/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

This weekend into next week will be mostly sunny but with some subtle differences in the models on how warm it’ll be on a few days. Won’t be a huge impact but as an example one model has highs more in the mid-upper 50s on Sunday while the other one has highs in the mid-upper 40s so worst case scenario it’ll be seasonal. Do think highs will be anywhere from the mid 40s to mid 50s with the exception of Wednesday which may be the warmest day as highs will approach 60°.

Taking Action:

If you had precipitation overnight most of the precipitation type was a rain/snow mix as temperatures remained above freezing. However you still want to use caution especially if temperatures this morning got down to 32° or colder which would cause a few slick spots especially on elevated roads (bridges/overpasses).

