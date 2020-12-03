Advertisement

Thomas Co. District Court offices temporarily relocate

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 3, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Thomas County District Court offices will temporarily relocate due to renovations.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has authorized the temporary relocation of the Thomas Co. District Court offices from the Thomas Co. Courthouse to 1105 Taylor Ave. in Colby.

The Court said the move will allow for renovations at the courthouse and district court offices will stay in the temporary location until the move to the new judicial center building which is currently being built next to the courthouse.

According to the Court, Thomas Co. District Court offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 3, and Friday, Dec. 4 for the move. It said offices will reopen at the temporary location on Monday, Dec. 7.

The Court said all COVID-19 safety protocols will still be in place at the temporary location. It said these include answering questions regarding symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19, wearing a face mask while in the building and maintaining social distancing.

According to the Court, the authorization does not allow for jury trials to be conducted at the temporary location, as that facility does not meet Supreme Court Mandates and Guidance Regarding Resuming Jury Proceedings.

The Court said if jury trials are required, Chief Judge Kevin Berens of the 15th Judicial District is required to submit a jury trial plan for conducting court proceedings at an alternate location that does meet administrative orders, mandates and guidance to the Office of Judicial Administration.

Additionally, the Court said the 15th Judicial District is made up of Cheyenne, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman and Wallace counties.

