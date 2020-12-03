Advertisement

Shawnee Co. dispatchers ‘dress down’ to raise funds for charities

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Dec. 3, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dispatchers with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are dressing down to raise awareness and money for charities.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that its dispatch has started raising money for a handful of foundations with a program that features “dress down days” throughout the year.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Halloween, dispatchers were allowed to dress in costumes and on Thanksgiving they were able to wear their comfy pants for a small donation to the program.

So far, the Sheriff’s Office said dispatch has raised around $200 for the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials Sunshine Fund and the Fallen Officer Kid’s Christmas Fund for the local Fraternal Order of Police.

