Shawnee Co. COVID-19 scorecard still uncontrolled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Community COVID-19 Transmission Scorecard shows the community is still at an uncontrolled level of transmission.

The Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 for the week of Nov. 22 - Nov. 28 shows an overall score of 21, with decreases in a few categories.

According to the scorecard, the weekly case incidence number is at 936, which is still uncontrolled but has decreased from the previous week’s 1058. It also shows a decreasing trend in incidence, which is now in the low zone.

In fact, the only category that is showing an increase in the scorecard is the percent positive test which is now 17.2% compared to the previous eek’s 16.2%.

The Scorecard shows the percentage of cases with no known source of infection has decreased to 81%, the hospital occupancy rate has decreased to 92% and the stress on the public health system capacity is now 18. While all of these categories did show a decrease, they are still in the uncontrolled level.

