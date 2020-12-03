Second Shawnee Co. Commissioner quarantined after COVID-19 exposure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A majority of the Board of Shawnee Co. Commissioners phoned into their Thursday meeting.

District 2 Commissioner Kevin Cook went into quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, he told attendees of the meeting.

Cook told 13 NEWS his wife tested positive for the virus Wednesday and the family began quarantining the same day.

He said his wife has “very mild symptoms” and “hope it stays that way”.

He will be tested later in the day on Thursday.

Cook said he wanted to remind Shawnee Co. residents to “take precautions” and “even when you’re vigilant, you still have to take precautions”.

Cook is the second commissioner currently in quarantine.

District 3 Commissioner Aaron Mays went into quarantine Sunday after his wife tested positive for the virus.

Mays began joining the meetings by phone on Monday.

District 1 Commissioner and Board Chair Bill Riphahn said the December 7 meeting will be held over Zoom.

