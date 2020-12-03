Scott City veterinarian’s obituary highlights struggle of many during COVID-19

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Obituary of a Scott City veterinarian highlights the struggle of many during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Obituary of Marvin J. Farr, a veterinarian from Scott City, says Farr, 81, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020, in isolation at the Park Lane Nursing Home. According to the obituary, Farr was preceded in death by over 260,000 Americans that were too infected with COVID-19. While it says Farr died in a room, he was not on his own. It said he was being cared for by people dressed confusingly and frighteningly. It said Farr died with COVID-19 and his final days were harder than necessary. It said he did not die surrounded by his friends and family.

According to the Obituary, Farr was born in 1939, into an America that was recovering from the Great Depression and about to face World War II, which were times of loss and sacrifice that would be difficult for most to imagine.

The Obituary said Farr was a farmer and veterinarian and graduated from Kansas State University in 1968. It said Farr was faced with the decision to study mortuary or veterinary science at K-State and chose life over death. It said the science that guided Farr’s professional life has been disregarded by so many who depended on his knowledge to care for their animals and raise their food.

According to the Obituary, Farr was religious and saw no conflict between science and his religious beliefs. In fact, it says they enriched each other. It said he drew lessons of forgiveness from his spirituality, and it says what may have been the most important lesson, comes from the Lord’s Prayer, “and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.”

The Obituary said Farr would look after the people that had done him the most harm, which is echoed by healthcare workers that are currently struggling to do their jobs as their communities turn against them and make their jobs more difficult.

According to the Obituary, even in social organizations, Farr chose ones that were focused on health and the medical care of others such as the Anthem Masonic Lodge #284 and the Scott County Shrine Club.

The Obituary says Farr is survived by his children, Courtney Farr and Tamra Wilkens, Tesa Fansler and Scott and Tracy Burling and numerous grandchildren, greater grandchildren, other family members and loved ones.

According to the Obituary, Farr’s memorial will be held at a later date due to the threat of COVID-19.

