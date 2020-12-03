Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Mission Valley’s Benjamin Rudeen

Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Mission Valley’s Benjamin Rudeen.

Rudeen is a four-sport athlete for Mission Valley, competing in football, basketball, track and baseball.

He maintains a 3.929 GPA. He also takes part in a slate of extracurricular activities, including FFA, NHS, FCA, forensics, Kays, choir, drama, Viking Leaders and student council.

Up next, Rudeen will attend Bethel College where he plans to study biochemistry and molecular biology.

