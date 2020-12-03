Safe Streets is honoring two men as Champions of Character

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eric Connell and Jim Weaver received the latest honor for their brave action this past July when they rescued a woman from her stranded vehicle.

Connell was getting ready for work when his kids pointed out a car with its hazard lights on floating in the floodwaters.

When he located the vehicle, he noticed the car windows were down and Peggy Welsh was trapped in her car with no control. She became stranded when a manhole cover came off and blocked her way out. The heavy rain water was up to her waist and her car was taken over by currents.

Connell knew he had to react fast when the situation occurred.

“When I saw that there was a lady in the car and I realized she was going to need help, no thoughts given, I went right out there and I am glad Jim came and helped because I do not know if I would have been able to do it myself,” he said.

The award was presented this afternoon over Zoom. Weaver could not attend the call.

The Champion Award is given to people who show signs of attentiveness, availability, boldness, compassion, and initiative.

