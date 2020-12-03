Riley County Police Department releases results of Thanksgiving Safe Arrival

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police on Thursdsay said officers arrested one person in connection with driving under the influence and issued 19 speeding tickets and 41 citations for traffic violations during the recently completed Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic-enforcement campaign.

Riley County Police Department spokesoman Aaron Wintermote said Thanksgiving Safe Arrival was a “concentrated effort to aggressively target and remove impaired drivers from our roads.”

Local and state agencies across the state took part in the campaign, which was sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportatiaon.

Riley County police Lt. Daryl Ascher thanked KDOT “for providing the funding for the additional enforcement” during the campaign.

Riley County police officials added the department will “continue to be vigilant in the enforcement of Kansas traffic safety laws during the holiday season and throughout the entirety of the upcoming year.”

