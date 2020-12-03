Advertisement

Riley County Police Department releases results of Thanksgiving Safe Arrival

Riley County police on Thursday released results from the recently completed Thanksgiving Safe...
Riley County police on Thursday released results from the recently completed Thanksgiving Safe Arrival initiative.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police on Thursdsay said officers arrested one person in connection with driving under the influence and issued 19 speeding tickets and 41 citations for traffic violations during the recently completed Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic-enforcement campaign.

Riley County Police Department spokesoman Aaron Wintermote said Thanksgiving Safe Arrival was a “concentrated effort to aggressively target and remove impaired drivers from our roads.”

Local and state agencies across the state took part in the campaign, which was sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportatiaon.

Riley County police Lt. Daryl Ascher thanked KDOT “for providing the funding for the additional enforcement” during the campaign.

Riley County police officials added the department will “continue to be vigilant in the enforcement of Kansas traffic safety laws during the holiday season and throughout the entirety of the upcoming year.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating the discovery of a body late Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka...
Body found Wednesday morning in downtown Topeka building
KDHE shortens COVID-19 quarantine periods
Crews responded to a report of several vehicles on fire early Wednesday in the 600 block of...
Crews respond to report of multiple vehicles on fire near downtown Topeka
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that...
One killed in crash that followed car-deer collision in south-central Kansas
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Latest News

K-State now offers voluntary asymptomatic testing for faculty, staff
NOTO collects items for Topeak Rescue Mission in new NOTO Cares Challenge
Wichita man pleads guilty to gas station armed robberies
(FILE)
City of Wamego passes mask ordinance
Thomas Co. District Court offices temporarily relocate