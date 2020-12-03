Riley Co. to decide on 14 day COVID-19 quarantine period, keeps it for now

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County will keep the original 14-day COVID-19 quarantine period until health officials are able to meet with other counties.

The Riley County Health Department says the county requires anyone that has had close contact with a positive patient to quarantine for 14 days since their last close contact with that person. It said close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 days whether or not they have gotten a negative test result during that period.

“CDC and KDHE recently announced two optional alternatives to quarantine periods based on specific circumstances,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “RCHD is reviewing the new alternatives and will make an announcement if any changes are adopted in Riley County. At this time, the quarantine requirement will remain 14 days.”

According to RCHD, staff will meet with Pottawatomie and Geary County health officials, as swell members of the MHK Clinical Task Force to make the decision.

RCHD said close contact is defined by the KDHE as being within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 10 minutes or having direct contact with infections secretions of a COVID-19 case. It said an infected person can spread the virus starting 48 hours before the person has any symptoms or a positive test.

According to RCHD, all of the following are described as close contact:

You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for 10 minutes or more

You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19

You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them)

You shared eating or drinking utensils

They sneezed, coughed, or otherwise got respiratory droplets on you

RCHD said in almost all situations, quarantine is required for a person waiting for COVID-19 test results. However, it said since everyone can participate in free testing events within the county, even those with no symptoms and have not had known close contact with a positive patient, quarantine is highly recommended instead of required in those circumstances.

“It is a good idea to quarantine anytime you are tested, to avoid spreading or contracting the virus while you wait for results,” said Gibbs.

According to RCHD, some workplaces require employees to stay home and quarantine if they are tested, including if they are tested at a free testing event. It said a workplace can make that decision for their employees.

RCHD said if residents are sick or would like more information about testing, to call the Riley County screening Line at 785-323-6400.

According to the health department, testing will be offered every Thursday except on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. It said future testing events are scheduled for Dec. 3, 10, 17, 21, 28 and Jan. 7. It said additional testing dates may be added in January.

