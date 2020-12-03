Police investigate robbery at North Topeka gas station

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an armed robbery late Wednesday at a North Topeka gas station.

Authorities said the hold-up occurrred around 10:30 p.m. at a gas station in the 2000 block of N. Kansas Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

There were no immediate reports of suspects or arrests in the case.

