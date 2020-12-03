Advertisement

Police investigate robbery at North Topeka gas station

Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an armed robbery late Wednesday at a North Topeka gas station.

Authorities said the hold-up occurrred around 10:30 p.m. at a gas station in the 2000 block of N. Kansas Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

There were no immediate reports of suspects or arrests in the case.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

