Paola woman sentenced to over 11 years in prison for conspiracy of distribution of meth

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Paola woman has been sentenced to over 11 years, or 135 months, in prison for the trafficking of methamphetamine.

According to McAllister, April Lunsford, 39, of Paola, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He said the case began when the Kansas Bureau of Investigation began looking into a trafficking organization that was distributing meth in the Kansas City area.

McAllister said Lunsford sold methamphetamine four times to buyers that were working undercover for law enforcement agencies.

According to the U.S. Attorney, during the investigation, Lunsford was arrested in Miami Co. and charged in the Miami County District Court in connection with the death of Heather Briggs, 23. He said Lunsford pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 98 months in state prison.

McAllister said he commends the KBI, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania for their work on the case.

