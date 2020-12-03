Advertisement

Paola woman sentenced to over 11 years in prison for conspiracy of distribution of meth

Courtesy:<br />Cutout Photo: tsbxbby / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 <br />License Link<br />Photo: Chris...
Courtesy:<br />Cutout Photo: tsbxbby / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 <br />License Link<br />Photo: Chris O'Sullivan / MGN <br />License LinkMGN Image(KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Paola woman has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for the trafficking of methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Paola woman has been sentenced to over 11 years, or 135 months, in prison for the trafficking of methamphetamine.

According to McAllister, April Lunsford, 39, of Paola, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He said the case began when the Kansas Bureau of Investigation began looking into a trafficking organization that was distributing meth in the Kansas City area.

McAllister said Lunsford sold methamphetamine four times to buyers that were working undercover for law enforcement agencies.

According to the U.S. Attorney, during the investigation, Lunsford was arrested in Miami Co. and charged in the Miami County District Court in connection with the death of Heather Briggs, 23. He said Lunsford pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 98 months in state prison.

McAllister said he commends the KBI, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania for their work on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating the discovery of a body late Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka...
Body found Wednesday morning in downtown Topeka building
KDHE shortens COVID-19 quarantine periods
Crews responded to a report of several vehicles on fire early Wednesday in the 600 block of...
Crews respond to report of multiple vehicles on fire near downtown Topeka
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that...
One killed in crash that followed car-deer collision in south-central Kansas

Latest News

Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino at a virtual news conference for the health...
Shawnee Co. opens new COVID-19 test site, changes quarantine protocol
Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino at a virtual news conference for the health...
Shawnee Co. expands COVID-19 testing, changes quarantine protocol
Topeka Presbyterian Manor loses 11th resident to COVID-19
Land of Kansas Holiday gift boxes
Land of Kansas Holiday gift boxes
Application deadline for Court of Appeals vacancy fast approaches