Over 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Douglas Co.

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County has a total of 5,033 positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Lawrence Douglas County Health Department says as of Thursday, Dec. 3, the county has 1,098 active cases of COVID-19 with a total of 5,033 since the beginning of the pandemic and 27 deaths.

“Our positivity rate has dropped to 5.8%, driven by our recent surveillance testing in the community that has begun in the past couple of weeks,” Director Dan Partridge said. “Our 14-day moving average of new cases per day has come down from the recent spike, but our number of active cases in the community is still high. We feel it’s best to leave the school gating criteria in Orange. We encourage everyone to stay vigilant with public health practices, including masking up and social distancing, as we hope these trends continue in the right direction, including trying to reduce the number of active cases.”

LDCPH said there are a total of 15 COVID-19 positive inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

According to LDCPH, its school guidance will stay in phase Orange for the week.

