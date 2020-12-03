NW Tyler in Topeka to close for UPRR work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Union Pacific Rail Road will be doing some work that requires the closure of NW Tyler.

The City of Topeka says the Union Pacific Rail Road is planning to close NW Tyler from Curtis to Norris, north of the Kansas River, Friday, Dec. 4.

According to the City, assuming there are no complications, NW Tyler will be reopened on Sunday evening, Dec. 6.

The City said UPRR will be replacing the railroad crossing across Tyler.

According to the City, Kansas Ave. will also be closed between Curtis and Norris for other construction.

