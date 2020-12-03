NOTO collects items for Topeak Rescue Mission in new NOTO Cares Challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NOTO Cares is taking on a new mission to collect items for the Topeka Rescue Mission over the holiday season.

NOTO Cares says having just finished a successful campaign to raise money for public art, it has taken on another campaign to support the Topeka Rescue Mission. It said Matryoshka Tatto and Gallery, Paper June and Compass Point: Home of Dirty Girls has invited other NOTO businesses to join in their effort to collect items for the Topeka Rescue Mission over the holiday season.

“The Topeka Rescue Mission is part of NOTO; they are our neighbors. They do such important and difficult work, and especially during this difficult time we want to support our neighbors” said Jennifer Bohlander, owner of Matryoshka Tattoo and Gallery. “When you visit NOTO for your holiday shopping, bring an item to share.”

According to NOTO, visitors can bring nonperishable food, household goods and personal care items like socks and diapers to Matryoshka and Paper June until Dec. 22. It said Compass Point is accepting new blankets until Dec. 19. It said store hours vary so visitors should check individual store hours to make sure they are open. It said those that do contribute will be eligible for prizes donated by NOTO businesses.

“The recent success of the campaign to raise money for public art was due in large part to the generosity of NOTO merchants and visitors,” said Bohlander. “I am sure the generosity will continue the next few weeks as we focus our efforts on supporting the Topeka Rescue Mission.”

