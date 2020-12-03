Nominees for Geary Co. district magistrate judge to be interviewed by 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will hold interviews with nominees for a Geary County district magistrate judge position.

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet on Dec. 21 to interview nominees to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy that will be created by the Jan. 11 retirement of Judge Charles Zimmerman.

According to the Commission, the 8th Judicial District is made up of Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

The Commission said nominees to be interviewed are as follows:

Florence Cornish, Junction City, attorney;

Amy Crawford, Salina, attorney;

James Jacobs, Junction City, retired funeral director;

Andrew King, Junction City, promotional salesperson;

Lawrence Palmer, Junction City, community corrections prevention coordinator;

Joy Ruffin, Junction City, legal assistant;

Calvin Schuette, Junction City, attorney; and

Steve Staker, Fredonia, attorney

According to the Commission, it will meet on Monday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. at the 4-H and Senior Center, 1025 S. Spring Valley Rd., Junction City. It said interviews are open to the public.

The Commission said any resident that attends in person is required to follow public health requirements set out in the Supreme Court administrative order. It said these include answering questions at check-in regarding symptoms of or possible exposure to COVID-19, wearing a face mask while in the building and maintaining social distancing.

According to the Commission, following interviews, it will appoint a district magistrate judge.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge is required to be a resident of Geary Co. at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an exam within 18 months to become certified.

The Commission said after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position and if retained will serve a four year term.

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it is made up of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, Kevin Harris of Abilene, Ashley Iverson of Alta Vista, Douglas Thompson of Chapman, Darrell Miller of Dwight, Keith Henry of Junction City, Daryl Enos of Marion, Edwin Wheeler Jr., of Marion and Eric Coffman of Milford.

