NexLynx Gallery cancels First Friday Art Walk reception, closes for December due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NexLynx Gallery will not be participating in the Dec. 4 art walk.

NexLynx Gallery says it has canceled its First Friday Art Walk opening and reception that was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.

The Gallery said as it continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hopeful that after being open for the last few months, it could continue opening for First Friday Art Walks. It said, however, with growing concern focused on COVID-19 and its community impact, it felt that it was necessary to keep artists, attendees and staff safe which has warranted the cancelation.

According to NexLynx, it has rescheduled its December featured artists, Vaughn and Susie Graber, for a later date.

NexLynx also said the gallery will be closed to visitors throughout the month of December. It said it will keep the public posted as to when it will reopen.

NexLynx said it appreciates the support of the Topeka community and hopes to see everyone back at the NexLynx Gallery soon.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.