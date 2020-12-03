Advertisement

Missouri man sentenced for possession of child pornography in Kansas

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man with prior convictions for child sexual exploitation has been sentenced for possession of child pornography in Kansas.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Missouri man that has previously been convicted of child sexual exploitation has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on Thursday for possession of child pornography. He said the man was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution.

According to McAllister, William Lockwood, 41, who lived in Kansas City at the time of the crime and now lives in Pleasant Valley, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. He said the investigation began when Dropbox sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

McAllister said in Lockwood’s plea, he admitted to uploading child pornography to the Dropbox account and provided access to other users.

According to McAllister, investigators seized 26 videos of child sexual abuse from Lockwood’s account. He said in 2012, Lockwood was convicted in Collier Co., Fla., on one charge of obscene communication for the purpose of luring a child for sex.

McAllister said he commends the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan for their work on the case.

