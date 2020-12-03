Man reports being robbed early Thursday in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man reported he was the victim of a robbery early Thursday in central Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 4:32 a.m. near S.W. 12th and Western.

Officers were sent to the location to investigate the report.

However, additional details on the incident weren’t available as of 5:55 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries or arrests were reported.

