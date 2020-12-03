Advertisement

Longtime Capital Journal sports writer retires

Rick Peterson retiring from Topeka Capital Journal.
Rick Peterson retiring from Topeka Capital Journal.(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After more than three decades covering local sports, beat writer Rick Peterson is retiring from the Topeka Capital Journal.

Peterson told 13 News he is moving on after taking a buyout offer and has loved his time being with the Capital Journal. Walking away was a tough decision but he is leaving on good terms.

He announced his decision on Dec. 1 on his social media and soon after, numerous former players and coaches reached out to let him know how much they respected his work covering local sports.

While his coverage ranged from prep to college, Peterson said reporting on up-and-coming high school athletes and teams has been the highlight.

He said, “I love high school athletics and I’ve been able to do some other cool things. Cover bowl games and cover heavy weight championship fights and things like that but high school has always been my bread and butter and the thing I enjoyed the most.”

Peterson is retiring from the Capital Journal but is not finished covering local sports. He said he will announce his plans in the next few weeks but mentioned he will continue to cover local sports.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating the discovery of a body late Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka...
Body found Wednesday morning in downtown Topeka building
Crews responded to a report of several vehicles on fire early Wednesday in the 600 block of...
Crews respond to report of multiple vehicles on fire near downtown Topeka
KDHE shortens COVID-19 quarantine periods
Stormont Vail gets Regeneron to fight against COVID-19
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that...
One killed in crash that followed car-deer collision in south-central Kansas

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Toby
Wednesday’s Child - Toby
Kansas Labor Secretary Ryan Wright speaks with 13 NEWS via Zoom, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
KS Labor Secretary addresses unemployment system concerns
Kansas Labor Secretary Ryan Wright speaks with 13 NEWS via Zoom, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
KS Labor Secretary addresses continued unemployment system concerns
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Mission Valley’s Benjamin Rudeen
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Mission Valley’s Benjamin Rudeen
Gov Kelly Vaccine Plan
Gov Kelly Vaccine Plan