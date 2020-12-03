Longtime Capital Journal sports writer retires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After more than three decades covering local sports, beat writer Rick Peterson is retiring from the Topeka Capital Journal.

Peterson told 13 News he is moving on after taking a buyout offer and has loved his time being with the Capital Journal. Walking away was a tough decision but he is leaving on good terms.

He announced his decision on Dec. 1 on his social media and soon after, numerous former players and coaches reached out to let him know how much they respected his work covering local sports.

While his coverage ranged from prep to college, Peterson said reporting on up-and-coming high school athletes and teams has been the highlight.

He said, “I love high school athletics and I’ve been able to do some other cool things. Cover bowl games and cover heavy weight championship fights and things like that but high school has always been my bread and butter and the thing I enjoyed the most.”

Peterson is retiring from the Capital Journal but is not finished covering local sports. He said he will announce his plans in the next few weeks but mentioned he will continue to cover local sports.

