Advertisement

Less than half of Americans say they would get COVID-19 vaccine

Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Kansas expected to receive the Pfizer vaccine in mid-December and the Moderna vaccine close behind, many Americans will have to make the decision of whether to get vaccinated or not.

Harmony Healthcare IT, a leading healthcare tech company, says it recently surveyed 2,000 Americans throughout the country to try to see how many would be willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the study, 46% of Americans said they would receive the vaccine as soon as it was made available to them. However, 40% said they would get it, but only after seeing how it affects others. Only 14% of Americans said they would not get the vaccine.

Harmony said the top reasons to not get vaccinated according to Americans are as follows:

  1. Side effects of the vaccine
  2. Safety and effectiveness of the vaccine
  3. Do not believe they will need the vaccine
  4. Do not believe in vaccines in general
  5. Concerns on the cost

According to Harmony’s study, 55% of Americans said they believe the government should require every American to be vaccinated while 70$ said they would not receive the vaccine if it was not first approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Lastly, Harmony found that 53% of Americans believe they will be able to be vaccinated within one year of its release.

For more information or to read the study in full, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating the discovery of a body late Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka...
Body found Wednesday morning in downtown Topeka building
KDHE shortens COVID-19 quarantine periods
Crews responded to a report of several vehicles on fire early Wednesday in the 600 block of...
Crews respond to report of multiple vehicles on fire near downtown Topeka
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that...
One killed in crash that followed car-deer collision in south-central Kansas
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Latest News

K-State now offers voluntary asymptomatic testing for faculty, staff
NOTO collects items for Topeak Rescue Mission in new NOTO Cares Challenge
Wichita man pleads guilty to gas station armed robberies
(FILE)
City of Wamego passes mask ordinance
Thomas Co. District Court offices temporarily relocate