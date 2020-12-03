Less than half of Americans say they would get COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Kansas expected to receive the Pfizer vaccine in mid-December and the Moderna vaccine close behind, many Americans will have to make the decision of whether to get vaccinated or not.

Harmony Healthcare IT, a leading healthcare tech company, says it recently surveyed 2,000 Americans throughout the country to try to see how many would be willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the study, 46% of Americans said they would receive the vaccine as soon as it was made available to them. However, 40% said they would get it, but only after seeing how it affects others. Only 14% of Americans said they would not get the vaccine.

Harmony said the top reasons to not get vaccinated according to Americans are as follows:

Side effects of the vaccine Safety and effectiveness of the vaccine Do not believe they will need the vaccine Do not believe in vaccines in general Concerns on the cost

According to Harmony’s study, 55% of Americans said they believe the government should require every American to be vaccinated while 70$ said they would not receive the vaccine if it was not first approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Lastly, Harmony found that 53% of Americans believe they will be able to be vaccinated within one year of its release.

For more information or to read the study in full, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.