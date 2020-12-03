Kansas Republican Party Chairman seeks re-election bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mike Kuckelman has announced his bid for re-election as the Kansas GOP Chair.

The Kansas GOP says Republican Party Chair for the state, Mike Kuckelman, announced his intention to run for re-election as the party chair for the 2022 election cycle.

“Leading the Kansas Republican Party the last two years and celebrating all of our great success on November 3rd has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life. I would be grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve in this role for the 2022 election cycle,” said Kuckelman. “I’m humbled by the overwhelming support our slate has received from elected officials and party leaders across the state and I look forward to earning the vote of every single delegate at our convention in April.”

The Party said Kuckelman will lead a slate including Sue Schlapp of the Fourth District as Vice-Chair, Emily Wellman of the First District as Secretary and Cheryl Reynolds of the Second District as Treasurer.

According to the Kansas GOP, the slate is endorsed by several current and former elected Republicans and the two most recent Kansas GOP chairs. It said Kuckelman’s slate has the support of the following:

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts

U.S. Senator-elect Roger Marshall, M.D.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt

Secretary of State Scott Schwab

Former Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D.

Former U.S. Congressman Kevin Yoder

Kansas Senator Ty Masterson

Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman

Kansas House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins

Kansas GOP Committeewoman Kim Borchers

Kansas GOP Committeeman Mark Kahrs

Former Kansas GOP Chair Kelly Arnold

Former Kansas GOP Chair Amanda Adkins

Former Kansas GOP Committeewoman Helen Van Etten

