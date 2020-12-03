Kansas launches “Stop the Spread. It’s Up to Us, Kansas” COVID-19 public health campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has officially launched her COVID-19 public health campaign, “Stop the Spread. It’s Up to Us, Kansas.”

Governor Laura Kelly says she and the State of Kansas launched the “Stop the Spread. It’s Up to Us, Kansas” campaign in order to share the importance of getting tested, wearing masks and encouraging social distancing during the holiday season to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to Gov. Kelly, the campaign includes the launch of a new testing website that will quickly identify free testing locations throughout the state. She said ads will run on television, radio, social media, in print, outdoors and digitally starting on Thursday throughout the month of December. She said the website lists seven testing locations currently and more locations will be added on a rolling basis to meet the needs of communities across the state.

“We are at a critical point of time in our fight against COVID-19 and our response requires the most urgent and creative solutions,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This campaign aims to reach every corner of our state with critical public health messages infused with some humor and holiday spirit to bring a smile and rally our strength.”

Gov. Kelly said the campaign includes information on the COVID-19 unified testing strategy that looks to rapidly increase the state’s ability to provide COVID-19 diagnostic and screening tests to Kansans for free. She said the overall goal is to double the amount of testing done in Kansas by the end of the year. She said currently, around 812,000 COVID-19 tests have been done in the state.

“When testing supplies were limited, we only recommended that those with symptoms or risk of exposure get tested,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Now that testing is more widely available, we are urging everyone to get tested so we can better control the spread of the virus throughout our communities, which ultimately will help us keep businesses, schools and the economy open.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the campaign is part of a bigger, all of the above strategy that will encourage Kansans to follow COVID-19 mitigation guidelines, encourage voluntary testing, avoid mass gatherings and use face coverings. She said the approach includes partnerships with the Kansas Hospital Association, Kansas Chamber of Commerce, Kansas Farm Bureau, the Kansas Leadership Center and more.

