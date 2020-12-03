K-State now offers voluntary asymptomatic testing for faculty, staff

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is now offering voluntary asymptomatic testing for its faculty and staff.

Kansas State University says faculty and staff can now participate in voluntary asymptomatic testing for free at Lafene Health Center through the end of December.

K-State said the asymptomatic clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It said appointments are required and can be made on the myLafene+ patient portal or by calling 785-532-6544. It said the clinic is on the lower level of Lafene Health Center near the southwest entrance to the building.

According to the university, the test is a 10 second, self administered nasal swab test. It said this is not the deep swab but is a more comfortable and quick testing method that is still very accurate. It said the average testing turnaround time is around two to three business days depending on lab capacity.

K-State said Lafene Health Center will continue to offer voluntary asymptomatic testing for students.

According to K-State, an asymptomatic carrier is anyone that has contracted COVID-19 but does not show symptoms throughout the course of their infection. It said asymptomatic carriers can unknowingly infect others and spread the virus. It said this makes finding asymptomatic carriers critical to slowing the spread of the virus because the testing helps mitigate the spread of the virus through early detection.

K-State said testing is the most effective way to know a resident’s COVID-19 status. It said individuals that have symptoms or that have been identified as a close contact of a person that has tested positive for the virus should call Lafene Health Center at 785-532-6544 to schedule an appointment. It said it is critical that all symptomatic patients and close contacts follow Lafene Health Center or primary care provider instructions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

