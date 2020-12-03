K-State men’s basketball game against Milwaukee rescheduled

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University men’s basketball game against Milwaukee has been rescheduled for Dec. 11.

Kansas State University Athletics says its men’s basketball home game with Milwaukee has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. due to COVID-19 related issues with the Milwaukee program.

According to K-State, the game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The program said the rescheduled game will still air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Ben Boyle and Stan Weber.

According to the athletics department, the Wildcats will return to action on Saturday, Dec. 5, to host UNLV at 7 p.m. in front of fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State Athletics said on Tuesday, Dec. 1, that it would open the Coliseum to around 15% capacity for men’s and women’s games for the week. It said no single-game tickets will be available for men’s games.

According to K-State, Saturday’s game against UNLV will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

