Gov. Kelly orders flags to be flown half-staff in honor of Retired Justice Tyler Lockett

Former Kansas Supreme Court Justice Tyler Lockett died Saturday, November 28, due to COVID-19.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on Sunday in honor of retired Supreme Court Justice Tyler Lockett.

Governor Laura Kelly says in accordance with Executive Order 20-30, she has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday, Dec. 6, until sunset in honor of retired Kansas Supreme Court Justice Tyler Charles Lockett.

“Justice Tyler Lockett was a long-standing and respected Justice on the Kansas Supreme Court, who served our state and our country well not only on the bench but also during his four years of service as a pilot and air intelligence officer with the United States Navy,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “His legacy deserves to be honored and remembered. My sincerest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Lockett was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1983 by Governor John Carlin and served until his retirement in 2003.

Gov. Kelly said a separate flag directive will be released on Sunday evening for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

