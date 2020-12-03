Ft. Riley moves annual tree lighting ceremony to drive-in, virtual event

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley is making its annual tree lighting ceremony a drive-in and virtual event.

Fort Riley says its annual holiday tree lighting ceremony will be held differently in 2020. It said it will now allow guests to tune in virtually. It said the event will happen on Ware Parade Field, 500 Huebner Rd., in Ft. Riley, on Friday, Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m. It said due to COVID-19 precautions, a limited number of families will be able to drive-in and park along Huebner Rd. and listen to the ceremony from the safety of their vehicles through low-power FM 103.7. It said the event will also be livestreamed on its Facebook page.

According to the military base, highlights of the event include a statement from Maj. Gen. D. A. Sims, 1st Infantry Division and Ft. Riley commanding general, music from the 1st Infantry Division Band, songs sung by a child and youth services children’s choir and the arrival of St. Nick. It said a switch will be flipped to light the tree, which is located in front of the Ft. Riley garrison headquarters. It said winners of holiday lawn cards will be announced as part of the event.

Ft. Riley said after the ceremony, Santa will be available in front of the headquarters building and guests will be able to drive through for a quick and contactless visit with jolly old Saint Nicholas.

According to Ft. Riley, during the drive through Santa visit, Operation Santa Claus will also be accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys in the $10 - $20 price range for the children of soldiers ranked E-5 and below. It said monetary donations will also be accepted.

